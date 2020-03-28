Reports: Ravens to sign former Bronco Derek Wolfe, continue to reshape defensive front

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t resting on their laurels after logging the NFL’s best record last season.

The Ravens added another piece to their defensive front on Saturday, reaching a one-year deal with former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly for $3 million with $3 million in incentives.

The deal arrives a day after Baltimore’s agreement with defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through when a physical flagged a high-ankle sprain. Brockers went on to sign a deal to remain with the Los Angeles Rams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Busy offseason for Ravens defense

Wolfe joins defensive ends Calais Campbell and Chris Wormley as new additions to the Baltimore defense. The Ravens acquired Campbell in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Wormley in a deal with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens reached a deal with Derek Wolfe after the Michael Brockers agreement fell through. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Ravens also watched defensive tackle Michael Pierce leave for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Wolfe, 30, has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Broncos. An effective pass rusher, Wolfe has tallied 33 career sacks, including seven last season. He also tallied 12 quarterback hits, 34 total tackles and eight tackles for loss in 2019.

Wolfe also considered signing with the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network.

More from Yahoo Sports: