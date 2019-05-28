Phillies OF Odubel Herrera arrested following alleged domestic violence incident

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested Monday following an alleged domestic violence incident. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident on Monday night.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Herrera and his 20-year-old girlfriend were involved in alleged incident at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Per police, “the victim had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck” that were sustained “after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odubel Herrera, during a dispute.”

Upon arrival, police located Herrera in his hotel room just after 8:30 p.m. Herrera was taken into custody and charged with simple assault. He was subsequently released on a summons with a future court date. The woman refused medical attention, police said.

As a result of the incident, Herrera has been placed on administrative leave. He will be inactive for up to seven days.

“This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odubel Herrera,” the Phillies said in a statement. “Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave. The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA.”

The move — placing the player on leave — is standard procedure in MLB domestic violence investigations. Earlier this month, Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was reinstated a week after a domestic violence arrest.

Herrera, 27, is in his fifth season with the Phillies after being acquired via the Rule 5 draft in 2015. Herrera was named to the National League All-Star team in 2016 and subsequently signed a five-year, $30 million contract extension after the season.

Herrera has struggled mightily this season, batting just .222 with a .288 on-base percentage. He has just one home run and 16 runs batted in in 39 games for the Phillies, who are in first place in the NL East. Because of his slow start, Herrera has recently been splitting time in center field with Scott Kingery.

