Reports: Canucks set to hire Patrik Allvin as new GM

Justin Cuthbert
·2 min read
Hockey operations continues to come together for the Vancouver Canucks, who apparently now have their signature piece.

Patrik Allvin, who has spent the last 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is reportedly set to accept the general manager reins from president Jim Rutherford, according to multiple insider reports. It's believed that Allvin was selected over Sean Burke and Scott Mellanby, among other finalists.

Allvin, 47, briefly served as the Penguins' interim GM after Rutherford exited the organization a few years after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. He was interviewed for the position on a full-time basis, but lost out to Ron Hextall.

Allvin worked under Rutherford for six seasons in Pittsburgh, preceding his arrival. He started as a scout and worked up to the director of European scouting before being promoted under Rutherford as the club's director of amateur scouting. The club won three Stanley Cups over his tenure.

Patrik Allvin is set to take over the reins as Canucks GM. (Photo by Evan Schall/NHLI via Getty Images)
Vancouver has added several pieces to management since Rutherford replaced Jim Benning earlier this season. Derek Clancey and Emilie Castonguay were named assistant general managers, while Rachel Doerrie was added to the analytics staff as part of a complete revamping of the team's hockey operations. 

Though Allvin has technically held a general manager position before, he will officially be the first Swedish-born GM in NHL history when he accepts the gig on a full-time basis. With Castonguay, Allvin will collaborate with just the second woman to hold an assistant general manager position in the NHL. 

