Reports: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis end long relationship, now share co-parenting duties

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis arrive for the Critics' Choice Awards in January 2020.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, who started dating in 2011, have ended their relationship, which included a seven-year engagement, according to multiple news reports.

People first reported the split Friday, citing an unnamed source close to the couple who said two parted ways at the start of 2020. Wilde, who starred in "Richard Jewell" and directed "Booksmart," and former "Saturday Night Live" star Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso"), share two children, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

"It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship," the source told People.

E! News and Us Weekly also confirmed the breakup news.

Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis, 45, met and began dating in 2011, then got engaged after the holidays in 2012. Earlier that year, Wilde said she had fallen "blissfully, hopefully, wildly in love."

USA TODAY reached out to Wilde's representative seeking confirmation of the news reports.

