Reports: Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Miami Dolphins, his fourth team in four years

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to a report from the NFL Network.

The deal will reportedly be worth up to $8.25 million.

Beckham, 31, spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in 14 games and Miami will be the fourth team he has played with in the past four years. He began his career with the New York Giants, who took him with the 12th overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

Beckham played three years with the Cleveland Browns from 2019-21, tearing the ACL in his left knee in 2020.

Odell Beckham Jr. spent the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

He then joined with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, helping them win a Super Bowl. In that Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham again tore the ACL in his left knee.

The three-time Pro Bowler did not play in 2022 before signing with the Ravens in April 2023.

In nine seasons, Beckham has 566 receptions for 7,932 yards and 59 touchdowns.

