Reports: Notre Dame to hire ex-Miami head coach Al Golden as defensive coordinator

Al Golden is reportedly returning to college football.

According to multiple outlets, Golden has accepted an offer to become the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. Golden has been an assistant in the NFL since he was fired as the head coach of Miami midway through the 2015 season.

Most recently, he was the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams. Before his two-year stint with the Bengals, Golden spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions, first as the tight ends coach and then as the linebackers coach.

Golden’s run in the NFL followed two decades of experience in college football. Golden was the linebackers coach at Boston College and Penn State and the defensive coordinator at Virginia before becoming Temple’s head coach in 2006.

Golden, 52, helped turn the long-struggling Owls into a winning program during his five years as head coach, posting a combined 17 wins over his final two seasons. Those efforts helped him land the Miami job. The Hurricanes’ best season under Golden came in 2013 when they finished 9-4. A 6-7 record followed in 2014 and he was fired after a 4-3 start in 2015. The final straw was a 58-0 loss to Clemson.

Overall, Golden has a 59-59 record as a college head coach, including a 32-25 mark at Miami. And now he is returning to the college game to serve as defensive coordinator on Marcus Freeman’s first staff in South Bend.

Freeman, the Irish’s defensive coordinator last season, was promoted to head coach after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. Notre Dame finished 11-2 in 2021.