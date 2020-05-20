Reports: Roger Goodell reinstates Aldon Smith, clears path for NFL return with Cowboys

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Linebacker Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders looks on from the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 8, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 38-35. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated defensive end Aldon Smith on Wednesday, clearing a path to his return to the league with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

The former All-Pro pass rusher hasn't played in the NFL since 2015 because of myriad off-field issues including a domestic violence conviction. The Cowboys signed the former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders pass rusher on April 1.

Smith, 30, last played in the NFL with the Raiders in 2015, recording 3.5 sacks over nine games. The 2011 first-round pick was a dominant pass rusher when he joined the league, tallying 33.5 sacks over his first two seasons with the 49ers, earning All-Pro honors with 19.5 sacks in his second season.