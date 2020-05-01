NBA postpones draft lottery, scouting combine

The NBA announced on Friday that it has postponed the draft lottery and the rookie scouting combine.

“The NBA today announced the postponement of the NBA draft lottery 2020 and the NBA draft combine 2020, both scheduled to take place in Chicago this month,” a league statement read. “More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialist, public health experts and government officials.”

No decision on draft

The league did not make an announcement concerning the draft itself, which is scheduled to be held on June 25. But with the fate of the NBA season up in the air and the draft less than two months out, moving it seems inevitable, barring a decision to cancel the season outright.

The lottery and the draft can’t take place without knowledge of where teams finished in the standings.

The draft lottery scheduled for May in Chicago has been postponed. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Not necessarily bad news

While the postponement marks yet another delay on the sports calendar, Friday’s decision is not without optimism. If the league had no hope of continuing its season and conducting the playoffs, then there would be little reason to delay the lottery, which could reasonably be conducted using proper social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delaying events around the draft allows the league to possibly finish the season and provide the results needed to conduct the lottery.

