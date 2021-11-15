Five teenagers were taken to a hospital after multiple people were shot at a park in Aurora, Colorado, police said.

The teens are ages 14 to 17.

The shooting happened north of Aurora Central High School at Nome Park, and the school is on a secure perimeter.

PHOTO: Police on the scene near Nome Park in Aurora, Colo., Nov. 15, 2021, following reports of a shooting. (KMGH)

PHOTO: First responders gather in a parking lot near Central High School in Aurora, Colo., Nov. 15, 2021, after reports of a shooting. (KMGH)

We’re at Nome Park in Aurora where five teens were transported to the hospital after a shooting. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/YqMdrIB7fA — Liz Gelardi (@LizGelardi) November 15, 2021

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

5 teens hospitalized after shooting at park in Aurora, Colorado originally appeared on abcnews.go.com