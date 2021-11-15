5 teens hospitalized after shooting at park in Aurora, Colorado
Five teenagers were taken to a hospital after multiple people were shot at a park in Aurora, Colorado, police said.
The teens are ages 14 to 17.
The shooting happened north of Aurora Central High School at Nome Park, and the school is on a secure perimeter.
We’re at Nome Park in Aurora where five teens were transported to the hospital after a shooting. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/YqMdrIB7fA
— Liz Gelardi (@LizGelardi) November 15, 2021
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
5 teens hospitalized after shooting at park in Aurora, Colorado originally appeared on abcnews.go.com