Reports: Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis leaving for Miami

Sam Cooper
·3 min read
Jim Harbaugh is returning to Michigan next season but his offensive coordinator reportedly won’t be.

According to ESPN and The Athletic, Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is leaving Ann Arbor for the same job at Miami.

Gattis spent the past three seasons as Michigan’s OC, winning the Broyles Award in 2021 as the Wolverines won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. The Broyles Award is annually given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

In Ann Arbor, Gattis was tasked with modernizing Harbaugh’s pro-style offense. It took some time to materialize, but the Wolverines had plenty of success in 2021. Last season, Gattis’ offense finished in the top 25 nationally in points per game, yards per game, yards per play and rushing offense.

Before landing at Michigan, Gattis, 38, was the wide receivers coach at Western Michigan, Vanderbilt, Penn State and Alabama. In his lone season at Alabama, he also had a co-offensive coordinator title.

Gattis’ departure comes days after Harbaugh told school officials that he will be back for the 2022 season. Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings head-coaching job, but never received an offer from the franchise.

While Gattis leaves Ann Arbor for Miami, Harbaugh will be tasked with replacing both of his coordinators. Mike Macdonald, UM’s defensive coordinator last season, is returning to the Baltimore Ravens to be their defensive coordinator. Before his lone season at Michigan, Macdonald spent seven seasons as an assistant with the Ravens.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis watches against Northern Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

What does this mean for Miami?

It took two months, but it looks like Mario Cristobal finally has two coordinators in place.

Cristobal left Oregon to return home to Miami in early December and has been deliberate about assembling his staff. Last week, Cristobal reportedly hired Kevin Steele to be his defensive coordinator and now has landed Gattis.

While the 63-year-old Steele has years and years of experience at schools like Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Auburn, Gattis is still evolving. And it’s not a sure thing what sort of offense he’ll employ with the Hurricanes.

Gattis spent six seasons coaching under James Franklin and moved into a passing game coordinator role during his time at Penn State alongside Joe Moorhead. PSU’s offenses with Moorhead as offensive coordinator were very explosive and featured a lot of run-pass option plays, as well as an array of downfield shots.

Some of that was incorporated early on at Michigan, but it took some time for the Wolverines to really find any rhythm with Gattis calling plays. There were some flashes late in the 2019 season and the 2020 season was a disaster on all accounts for Michigan. In 2021, Gattis leaned heavily on Michigan’s strengths — its offensive line and running backs.

Michigan had an inexperienced quarterback and unproven receivers, so Gattis employed a bruising rushing attack to great success. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will do the same at Miami, but Cristobal has typically favored a more physical style of offense throughout his head-coaching career — even when he had Justin Herbert as his quarterback.

Miami went 7-5 in 2021 but fired Manny Diaz in order to bring Cristobal back home to South Florida after his four seasons at Oregon.

The Hurricanes saw the emergence of freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke as the season progressed. Van Dyke threw for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions and showed the potential to emerge as one of the ACC’s stars moving forward. Miami also returns running back Jaylan Knighton, tight end Will Mallory and receivers Key’Shawn Smith and Xavier Restrepo at the skill positions.

Miami also returns three starters on the offensive line and added Henry Parrish, a running back transfer from Ole Miss.

