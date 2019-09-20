Reports: Marlins signing Don Mattingly to 2-year extension

The Miami Marlins and manager Don Mattingly have agreed to a contract extension, Daniel Álvarez-Montes reports.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the new deal extends Mattingly for two seasons. Terms of the extension have not been reported.

The deal is expected to be officially announced on Friday.

Show of confidence amid rebuild

Mattingly has managed the Marlins for four seasons, compiling a 272-363 record in Miami. The Marlins are 53-99 this season, but management is clearly not placing the blame on Mattingly after a roster teardown that included trading Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, the last two National League MVPs.

The Miami Marlins are reportedly sticking with Don Mattingly as they continue in their rebuild under new ownership. (Getty)

Mattingly was hired under the previous ownership of Jeffrey Loria. But the new ownership group controlled by Bruce Sherman with Derek Jeter as its public face is showing confidence in the veteran manager to lead the rebuild from the dugout.

He also provides a sense of continuity that the franchise isn’t accustomed to as the longest-tenure manager in Marlins history.

