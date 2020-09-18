Reports: Marcus Smart screams, cusses, items thrown in Celtics postgame locker room

The Boston Celtics lost again to the Miami Heat on Thursday, digging an 0-2 hole in the Eastern Conference finals.

Marcus Smart did not respond well.

According to multiple reports, the Celtics guard cussed and screamed in the postgame locker room, noise that was heard from the outside corridor.

‘Y’all on that bulls---’

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reports that Smart screamed “y’all on that bulls---.” ESPN’s Malika Andrews reports that the Smart continued to cuss as he exited the locker room.

Things are not going well for the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) More

Washburn reported that items were thrown and described what he called a “raucous” scene. Andrews described hearing “loud clanks.”

Smart declined to speak with media.

Smart wasn’t the only one yelling. There were definitely items thrown and a lot of yelling. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Argument is continuing. Locker room still closed. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Been outside a bunch of locker rooms in my days. That’s was as raucous as I’ve ever heard. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Washburn then reported that the Celtics won’t practice on Friday.

Celtics address locker room scene

Celtics guard Kemba Walker downplayed the reports in his postgame news conference.

“It was nothing,” Walker said. “It was nothing. I ain’t got much to speak on about it.”

Head coach Brad Stevens also declined to expound.

“Guys were emotional after a hard game — hard loss,” Stevens said, per Andrews.

Jayson Tatum described the locker room scene as “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Simmering stress amid long bubble stay?

The 106-101 loss was the second straight for the Celtics after leading the Heat late in the fourth quarter. Boston rallied from a seven-point deficit to start the final on stanza to take a 95-93 lead with 3:17 remaining. But the Heat turned on the pressure late for a second straight game to outscore the Celtics 13-6 the rest of the way.

On Tuesday, Boston blew a 13-point fourth-quarter lead before losing in overtime, 117-114.

After two-plus months in the bubble and a pair of frustrating, high stakes losses, things appear to be boiling over behind closed doors. Whatever happened, the Celtics are maintaining a united front outside the locker room.

Too many Bullsh.t rumors out there, this group of guys is one of the best I’ve been around.

No one can split our family up.

Keep fighting & grinding. — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 18, 2020

“Who Marcus is, I love him for it,” Jaylen Brown told reporters. “We’ve got to be ready to come back, take that same fire and add it to Game 3.”

More from Yahoo Sports: