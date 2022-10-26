Reports: Mac Jones expected to start at quarterback for Patriots on Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Bill Belichick and Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots walk off the field after the loss to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mac Jones is practicing with New England Patriots starters and expected to start on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN's Field Yates and NFL Network's Mike Garofolo report.

The news arrives after head coach Bill Belichick benched Jones during Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. Jones, New England's first-round pick in 2021, had missed the previous three games with an ankle injury. Zappe played well in his absence, and Belichick benched Jones after he threw an interception against the Bears.

Belichick insisted after the game that the benching wasn't performance-related and that he had planned ahead of time to play both quarterbacks against Chicago. He declined to name a starter moving forward after the 33-14 loss to the Bears.