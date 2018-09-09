Reports: LeSean McCoy not expected to face charges or NFL discipline for alleged armed robbery

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy will reportedly avoid discipline after being sued for alleged armed robbery and aggravated assault against his ex-girlfriend in July (AP)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is not expected to face any charges or NFL discipline for an alleged armed robbery and aggravated assault against his former girlfriend at his Georgia home in July, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has been told that police investigating the claims have “no incriminating evidence” against McCoy — who is currently being sued by ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon for playing a role in the alleged attack — though the investigation remains ongoing.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added to that, saying McCoy “doesn’t face the prospect of discipline” from the league.

The veteran back was recently named a captain in Buffalo and is playing in the team’s season opener in Baltimore.

Police in Milton, Georgia have been investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault incident for two months, but have yet to uncover anything incriminating against Bills’ RB LeSean McCoy, per sources.https://t.co/FzqHcJCwne — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2018





If this holds — and PD don’t charge LeSean McCoy — he’s not likely to be suspended by the NFL, I’m told. There simply isn’t enough evidence. https://t.co/nnbCpqe7qJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2018





Lawsuit accuses McCoy of physically abusing family

Among the various allegations in Cordon’s suit filed in early August, McCoy is said to have beaten his son and dog. He has also been accused of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Speaking on the case for the first time on Wednesday, McCoy told reporters his focus was on defeating his opponent in the season opener.

“I’ll take care of that stuff,” McCoy said. “But right now, the only thing I can worry about is the Baltimore Ravens and keeping everything the same with that.”

The Bills, for their part, have stood with McCoy, who is one of the top offensive players on a Buffalo team trying to retool on the fly after earning its first playoff berth last season since the 1999 campaign.

“Nothing’s changed, and we see LeSean here for the future,” Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told The Associated Press in August. “You take all allegations seriously, but until the police say there’s something there, we’re not going to act on anything without them saying there’s legit evidence. It’s an open investigation. Nothing has come forward that said any of these things are true. So until that would happen, I don’t think anything will ever change.”

