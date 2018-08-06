Reports: LeBron James Jr. will play for Crossroads School in Los Angeles

LeBron James Jr. and his father watch an AAU game together this summer. (Getty Images)

Multiple reports are now confirming what has long been rumored: LeBron James Jr., the eldest son of the newest Los Angeles Lakers star, will take his talents to Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif.

The incoming eighth-grader is already considered an elite prospect for his age group and holds reported scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky. Coached in part by his famous father, Bronny helped lead his AAU team, the North Coast Blue Chips, to a national championship this summer.

California Interscholastic Federation rules prevent Bronny from playing varsity basketball in 2018-19.

5-11 2023 PG LeBron James Jr. expected to enroll @ K-12 Crossroads (Santa Monica) as an incoming 8th-grader. Under CIF rules, he cannot play for varsity #HSBB team.





LeBron James Jr. to attend Crossroads HS (Santa Monica). He will not be eligible to play varsity.

Tuition: $38,000 a year. (LeBron earns this every 4 minutes of game time.)

Notable Alumni: Baron Davis, Kate Hudson, Michael Bay, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jonah Hill — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 6, 2018





LeBron James Jr. had his choice of schools

Bronny, 13, chose Crossroads over other prospective L.A. basketball powerhouses like Campbell Hall, Brentwood and Sierra Canyon, according to TMZ Sports and Ballislife.com, among other publications.

Former Lakers point guard Gary Payton made headlines in June when he suggested LeBron was L.A.-bound because Bronny had already committed to Sierra Canyon, where the sons of Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin were already enrolled. While the Lakers part turned out to be true, Payton got Bronny’s landing spot wrong. Bronny has instead been closer linked to Crossroads over the past few weeks.

Crossroads is a school for the stars

Crossroads counts dozens of children of A-list celebrities among its alumni, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Brody Jenner and Liv Tyler. The school has also produced a handful of NBA players, including Baron Davis and Austin Croshere. Most recently, Crossroads graduated Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s eldest son, Shareef, who will be a freshman on UCLA’s basketball team this fall.

Shareef O’Neal led Crossroads to the Division II state championship this past season, the school’s first since Davis won a Division I state title and captured national player of the year honors in 1997.

LeBron has often said he would like to play with his son in the NBA before his career is over. His current four-year deal with the Lakers would take him through Bronny’s junior season at Crossroads.

