Reports: Kyler Murray won't start vs. Baylor

Kyler Murray has been one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly won’t be the team’s starting quarterback on Saturday.

According to the Oklahoman, Murray “is expected to miss at least a portion of the game against Baylor in what isn’t believed to be an injury situation.” Rece Davis also noted that Murray would not be the starter on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Austin Kendall would start in his place if Murray isn’t starting. And Kendall’s mother tweeted that he would be the starting QB Saturday morning. She later protected her account.

Murray has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football through the first four weeks of the season. He’s a Heisman contender and thrown for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s worth noting that Murray got a start in 2017 while Baker Mayfield sat out the first portion of the game against West Virginia for his actions against Kansas the week prior.

