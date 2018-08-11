Reports: Kurt Busch leaving Stewart-Haas for Ganassi after season

NASCAR: Consumers Energy 400-Practice Aug 11, 2018; Brooklyn, MI, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (41) during practice for the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Busch is leaving Stewart-Haas Racing after the season to join Chip Ganassi Racing, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Busch is rumored to be replacing Jamie McMurray in the No. 1 car. McMurray is in the final year of his contract.

The 40-year-old Busch is also reportedly taking the Monster Energy endorsement with him.

Busch tried to douse the rumors at Friday's qualifying at Michigan International Speedway.

"I'm talking to a bunch of teams out there," Busch said, per ESPN. "There's nothing that's been signed and whatever has been reported is all hearsay."

Stewart-Haas issued a statement saying it doesn't comment on the status of driver or partner contracts.

Busch, the 2004 Cup champ, joined Stewart-Haas in 2014 and has won five races with the team. For his 19-year career, he has 29 wins in 634 races.

He's currently fourth in the points standings this season, despite going winless thus far.

(Field Level Media)