Reports: Kiel set to acquire Slovenian defender

Slovenian online portal "snportal" and channel "Sportklub" report that central defender David Zec is on the verge of moving to Holstein Kiel. The newly promoted Storks - heading into the winter break with a strong tailwind after demolishing Augsburg today - appear poised to pick up a quality player with one senior cap for his native country and the impressive pedigree of having trained at the Benfica academy.

The two sources report that Kiel will shell out a sum of around €1.5 million for the NK Celje professional. Zec has scored four goals and contributed one assist in 28 appearances across all competitions thus far this year for the Slovenian league champions. Zec's current club stands to pocket a fee that could rise higher via potential bonus payments.

