Reports: Josh Gordon applies for reinstatement from 5th NFL suspension

Josh Gordon wants back in the NFL.

The 29-year-old wide receiver has formally applied for reinstatement following his fifth league suspension last fall, according to multiple reports.

Gordon played five games for the Seattle Seahawks last season before the indefinite suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse and PED policy on Dec. 16. Gordon reportedly hopes to have his suspension lifted in time for training camp.

The eight-year NFL veteran has served repeated bans for violating the league’s substance abuse policy since joining the Cleveland Browns as a supplemental draft pick out of Baylor in 2012. Gordon also served a substance-abuse ban at Baylor.

It’s not clear what exactly triggered last season’s suspension that forced Gordon out of Seattle’s final two regular-season games and the playoffs. Gordon’s agent Adam Kenner told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that Gordon relapsed last year after his brother died.

“Josh had a lapse because of his brother’s death,” Kenner said. “But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what’s proper and understand how to manage these issues.

“He’s installed the right team around him to make sure he’s on the right path. He understands he’s been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this.”

Could a return to the Seahawks be in store for Josh Gordon if the NFL lifts his ban? (AP Foto/Brian Blanco)

Gordon broke out with the Cleveland Browns in 2012, but has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his career.

He caught 50 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie before being suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season. Despite the two-game ban, Gordon emerged as one of the NFL’s most dangerous weapons, tallying 89 catches for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in his second season.

Repeated problems with substance abuse and DWI have since forced Gordon to miss large chunks of his career, including the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Browns finally cut ties with Gordon in 2018 over reported “trust” issues before the New England Patriots took a chance on him. Gordon played 17 games with the Patriots over two seasons before New England released him after he landed on injured reserve with a knee injury last season.

He then joined and played five games with the Seahawks prior to his December ban. He tallied 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown over 11 games with the Patriots and Seahawks in 2019. The Seattle Times reports that there is possible mutual interest in a reunion between Gordon and the Seahawks if his ban is lifted.

