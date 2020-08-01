Reports: Jets Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley opts out of 2020 season because of COVID-19

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets in action against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports.

The four-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year $85 million contract to join the Jets last season from the Baltimore Ravens. He was due $6 million in salary in addition to his $11.5 million in roster bonuses before opting out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Players who opt out without preexisting conditions will receive a $150,000 stipend for the season instead of their salaries. Bonuses are not affected by opting out. Mosley’s decision arrives two days before the Aug. 3 deadline. His decision is final, per the league’s opt-out rules.

Jets guard Leo Koloamatangi has also reportedly opted out.

More from Yahoo Sports: