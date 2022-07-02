Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Winnipeg Jets
    Winnipeg Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach.

A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach."

Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars.

He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

His Stars bowed out in seven games to the Calgary Flames in the first round of this year's playoffs. The Flames won Game 7 in overtime.

While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said he was stepping away from the Stars to "allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.''

The Stars hired Pete DeBoer to replace Bowness last month.

It will be Bowness's second stint in Winnipeg. He started his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season.

Bowness takes over behind the Jets bench for Dave Lowry, who was interim head coach after current Florida coach Paul Maurice stepped down in December following nearly nine years in Winnipeg.

The Jets finished the 2021-22 season sixth in the Central Division and out of the playoffs with a 39-32-11 record.

Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades.

He was 89-62-25 as head coach in Dallas. Bowness was a second-year assistant when he took over in December 2019 after Jim Montgomery's firing for off-ice issues.

After the Stars made the Stanley Cup final in the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season, his interim tag was removed and Bowness signed a two-year contract.

Scotty Bowman and Pat Quinn, both members of the Hockey Hall of Fame, and Bowness are the only men to head coach NHL games in five different decades.

Bowness did so with Winnipeg (1989), Boston (1991-92), Ottawa (1992-96), the New York Islanders (1996-98), Phoenix (2004) and Dallas (2019-22). He also was an assistant for Vancouver and Tampa Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner and his staff were fired two months after the regular season ended, a move the team said it made to clear the decks for the next general manager to pick new leadership behind the bench. Interim general manager Joe Will informed Boughner, assistants John MacLean and John Madden and video coach Dan Darrow on Thursday night they were being let go. The team announced the changes Friday, with Will linking the decision to the lengthy GM search getting down to a handful of potential candidates.

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Canucks add assistants Yeo, Cull to Boudreau's staff, Colliton takes over AHL team

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach and promoted Trent Cull to the same position to flesh out Bruce Boudreau's staff for the upcoming NHL season. The club also announced assistant coach Brad Shaw is leaving the organization to take an associate coach position with the Philadelphia Flyers. Jeremy Colliton will take over from Cull as head coach of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Yeo, 48, served as an assistant coach with the Flyers in 2020-2

  • NHL Free Agency: Rounding up the latest rumours

    With the NHL's free agency period looming, here's a round-up of the rumours surrounding players and teams around the league.

  • Red Wings hire Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde as coach

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have hired Derek Lalonde to coach their rebuilding team, hoping the two-time Stanley Cup-winning assistant can make all the right moves to make the franchise relevant again. Lalonde spent the past four years on Jon Cooper’s staff with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a stretch that included championships in 2020 and ’21 and, most recently, a third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final. “He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the

  • Katie Boulter snubbed by Wimbledon organisers as clash with Harmony Tan shunted to Court 2

    Wimbledon organisers delivered an astonishing snub of British player Katie Boulter by scheduling her third-round match on Court 2 – despite her heroics on Centre Court earlier this week. Boulter scored the win of her career in defeating last year's finalist Karolina Pliskova in the second round, and had been expected to return to either Centre Court or No 1 Court at the All England Club for her next match. But organisers instead shunted her to Court 2 to face Harmony Tan in the third round, and

  • ‘Continuum’ & ‘Star Trek’ Actress Rachel Nichols To Lead Thriller ‘Dark Night Of The Soul’

    EXCLUSIVE: Continuum, Star Trek and G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra actress Rachel Nichols is set to lead drama-thriller Dark Night Of The Soul. Writer-director SJ Creazzo’s feature will follow a brilliant scientist who gets trapped in her car after a terrible crash. Isolated and struggling to survive, her survival is essential because she holds the key […]

  • NBA free agency 2022 live updates: Rudy Gobert, Malcolm Brogdon on the move; latest deals from Friday

    NBA free agency is underway with negotiations between teams and players happening around the league. Follow along for live updates on signings, trades, contract extensions and more.

  • New Everton owners wouldn’t ‘throw money around like confetti’

    The prospective buyers are hoping to tie up a deal for the club by as early as next month

  • Stars add assistant coaches, re-sign backup goalie Wedgewood

    The Dallas Stars have added Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine to the coaching staff while re-signing backup goalie Scott Wedgewood on a $2 million, two-year contract. Spott and Nasreddine will be the assistants to new coach Pete DeBoer. Goaltending coach Jeff Reese and video coach Kelly Forbes are holdovers from former coach Rick Bowness' staff.

  • Cavaliers add Robin Lopez

    Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Source: Twitter @wojespn What's the buzz on Twitter? Marla Ridenour @ MRidenourABJ League source confirms report by ...

  • Grizzlies, Ja Morant agree to contract extension

    Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has agreed on a five-year, $193M designated rookie maximum extension that could become worth $231M, his agent Jim Tanner of @_TandemSE tells ESPN. Source: Twitter @wojespn What's the buzz on ...

  • UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits

    LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is dealing with another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned from his post and then was suspended by the Conservative Party over a drunken incident in which he reportedly groped two men at an event. Chris Pincher, whose role was to maintain discipline among Tory members of Parliament, submitted a letter of resignation to Johnson on Thursday. “I drank far too much" on Wednesday night, Pincher said in the letter. “I’ve e

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March.

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • What is next for the CFP after USC and UCLA move to Big Ten?

    What is the playoff going to look like in the future? Whatever the SEC and the Big Ten want it to look like. Dan Wetzel and Pat Forde react to the blockbuster news out of college football on Thursday.

  • Minnesota on trading Fiala: 'If you're worried about trading to rivals, you'll never make deals'

    Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin says that the Los Angeles Kings were a willing trade partner and he didn't hesitate to send pending restricted free agent Kevin Fiala to a Western Conference team.&nbsp;

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati