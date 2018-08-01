Reports: J.R. Smith accused of grabbing fan's phone, tossing it after having his picture taken

A fan reportedly accused J.R. Smith of chucking his phone into a construction site after he took an unwanted photo of the Cavaliers guard. (AP)

New York police are investigating Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. after a fan accused him of taking his mobile phone and tossing it after having his picture taken, according to multiple reports.

TMZ first reported the alleged incident that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside of a New York club. A fan approached Smith asking to take a photo.

Fan says Smith got angry after he took his picture

When Smith declined and the fan took a photo anyway, the fan says Smith approached him, grabbed his phone and threw it into a construction site, according to the report.

The fan then filed a police report, claiming his $800 phone was damaged, TMZ reports. Smith has not been charged with a crime, according to the report.

The New York Daily News adds that the 20-year-old fan claimed criminal mischief in his complaint.

Not Smith’s 1st alleged NYC incident

This is not Smith’s first alleged dust-up with a fan in the New York streets. A 19-year-old accused Smith of choking him outside a pizza shop in 2015 after heckling him about being traded from the Knicks to the Cavaliers. Smith was not charged in that incident.

Smith’s attorney Alex Spiro denied the latest accusation to TMZ.

“The claim is nonsense, and we do not have anything to say about nonsense.”

