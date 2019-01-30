Reports: Hall of Famer Robinson in failing health

Hall of Famer Frank Robinson is battling a life-threatening illness, according to multiple reports.

Word of Robinson's situation arose late last week when MLB Network's Jon Heyman revealed on his Twitter account that Robinson was "ailing."

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that the 83-year-old Robinson is in the late stages of a long illness, and cited a "source with direct knowledge of the situation."

Robinson, who serves as a senior adviser to major league commissioner Rob Manfred, hasn't appeared at a baseball event since July's All-Star Game in Washington, according to the Sun.

Robinson ranks 10th in baseball history with 586 career homers and won MVP awards in both the National and American Leagues. He also became the first African-American manager when he was hired by the Cleveland Indians in October of 1974.

Robinson was National League Rookie of the Year for the Cincinnati Reds in 1956. He was named NL MVP in 1961 and hit 30 or homers in seven of his 10 seasons with Cincinnati before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

In his first season with the Orioles in 1966, Robinson won the Triple Crown by batting .316 with 49 homers and 122 RBIs. He also earned MVP honors and remains the lone player to win the honor in both leagues.

He played six seasons in Baltimore before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1972), California Angels (1973-74) and the Indians (1974-76).

He served as player-manager in Cleveland for two seasons before retiring with 2,943 hits and a .294 career average.

Robinson went 1,065-1,176 in parts of 16 seasons as a manager with the Indians (1975-77), San Francisco Giants (1981-84), Orioles (1988-91) and Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals (2002-06)

The Reds, Orioles and Indians all have statues of Robinson outside their ballparks.

