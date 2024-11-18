Reports: Giants bench Daniel Jones, signaling likely end of QB's run in New York

The New York Giants have already backed the return of coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen for 2025, but the franchise appears to be closing the door on another one the current regime's defining figures.

The Giants have decided to bench quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming out of the bye, according to multiple media reports. Either Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito would take over for Jones, who has started 69 of the 70 NFL games he's played in his career.

Daboll has repeatedly stood by Jones throughout this season amid the sixth-year veteran's continued struggles. Jones was benched in the fourth quarter of a Week 7 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Daboll afterward shot down the notion of making a switch.

Though the coach said after a Week 10 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich that he did not consider benching Jones after the first half, he did acknowledge the team would "evaluate" its options at quarterback.

Now, the Giants might have seen their longtime starter take his last snap with the organization.

Jones, 27, still has two years remaining on the four-year, $160 million extension he signed with the team in March 2023 after setting career highs in passing yards (3,205 yards) and passer rating (92.5). Though his base salary is not guaranteed beyond this season, he has a 2025 injury guarantee of $23 million. An additional $12 million on his $30 million salary next season becomes guaranteed by March 16, which could set a deadline for a potential split.

Jones has eight touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. He went 672 days between touchdown passes at MetLife Stadium before ending his drought in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

Lock, 28, signed a one-year deal this offseason to replace Tyrod Taylor as Jones' backup. DeVito started six games during the 2023 season when Jones was injured.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daniel Jones benched as Giants change quarterbacks, per reports