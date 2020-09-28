Former Donald Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after threatening to harm himself, Florida police say

Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, was hospitalized Sunday in Florida after his wife called police to say he planned to harm himself.

Police arrived at Parscale's home in Fort Lauderdale after his wife called saying he was threatening suicide and had firearms, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. The newspaper said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich described the incident at Parscale's house as brief.

Dietrich said Parscale didn't threaten police and willingly left his house and was taken to a local hospital after negotiating with police, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw said Parscale was hospitalized under the state's Baker Act, which allows anyone deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to be detained for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

"We went out and it was very short," Dietrich said, according to the Sun Sentinel. "We went in and got him help."

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department did not immediately respond to calls and emails from USA TODAY requesting comment.

"Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible," said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Trump in July announced Bill Stepien, a former White House political director, would replace Parscale as campaign manager. At the time, it was reported Parscale would continue to oversee digital and data strategies and serve as a senior adviser.

Parscale was Trump's fourth campaign manager across his two campaigns.

Standing 6-foot-8 and with a distinctive beard, Parscale had become a celebrity to Trump supporters and would frequently pose for photos and sign autographs ahead of campaign rallies. But Trump had begun to sour on him earlier this year as Parscale attracted a wave of media attention that included focus on his seemingly glitzy lifestyle on the Florida coast that kept him far from campaign headquarters in Virginia.

The president reportedly lashed out at Parscale in late April after he was presented with flagging poll numbers, according to a New York Times report. Parscale also shouldered a share of the blame for the poor attendance at Trump's June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

If you are at risk of suicide or self-harm, please contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741. You can also locate peer support resources at warmline.org.

Contributing: Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

