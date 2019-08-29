Florida State vs. Boise State game moved to Tallahassee due to impending hurricane

The Florida State vs. Boise State game originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville has been moved to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Due to the impending threat of Hurricane Dorian, the Florida State vs. Boise State game has been moved.

The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night in Jacksonville, will be played at Doak Campbell Stadium — FSU’s home stadium — in Tallahassee at noon on Saturday. The game will air on ESPNews.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“After consulting with emergency responders, law enforcement and hurricane preparedness teams at the state and local level, moving the game is the best option given the information we have at this time,” FSU athletic director David Coburn said.

“We regret having to move the venue in particular because of the tremendous work that the City of Jacksonville has invested in this event. They have been great partners, and we are disappointed that the game had to be moved. Our fans were very much looking forward to the experience.”

With the game moved on short notice, Florida State said it will sell general admission tickets online for $10. FSU and Boise State students with valid IDs can get into the game for free, the school said. There will be no reserved seating.

Tickets will also be available at the box office at Doak Campbell on game day for $15.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo College Fantasy Football league for free today]

The storm is expected to reach the level of a Category 3 hurricane and hit Florida’s coast this coming weekend. A state of emergency was declared for many counties on the east coast of Florida on Wednesday. The Jacksonville area could be affected.

Story continues

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday evening or Saturday night. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. https://t.co/yChCF6oWL9 pic.twitter.com/sY8jyYVaxz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

11 AM EDT: Here are the latest Key Messages on #Dorian https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Go5d4kvSnk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

Last season, Hurricane Florence caused an array of college football games to be moved, postponed or canceled.

More from Yahoo Sports: