Reports: Fish to be named Davis Cup captain

Mardy Fish is expected to be announced as the new captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

A formal announcement is expected to occur Wednesday.

The U.S. Tennis Association decided on the 37-year-old Fish to replace Jim Courier, who stepped down last September after eight years.

Fish won six singles titles and eight doubles crowns as a player before retiring in 2015. He reached a career-best singles ranking of No. 7 in 2011.

The U.S. hasn't won a Davis Cup crown since 2007 but has won 32 titles overall.

The U.S. lost to Croatia in the 2018 semifinals, and Courier's resignation was announced less than two weeks later by the USTA.

