Reports: Ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury hired as Commanders offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury is now set to join Dan Quinn's staff in Washington. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Michael Miller/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury is set for his return to the NFL.

Kingsbury has agreed to a deal to join the Washington Commanders as their next offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kingsbury marks the first major hire of Dan Quinn's tenure with the Commanders.

The first big hire of #Commanders coach Dan Quinn is on the board. Kliff Kingsbury recently interviewed after talks broke down with the #Raiders.



Now, he'll join Washington.

Kingsbury was expected to take over as the offensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week under new head coach Antonio Pierce. On Saturday, however, Kingsbury reportedly withdrew his name from consideration after a breakdown in contract negotiations. He then quickly became a favorite for the job in Washington.

Now, Kingsbury will join the Commanders under Quinn, who took the job after spending the last three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Quinn and the Commanders were also reportedly interested in UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury and others for the job.

Kingsbury, 46, spent six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech, where he worked with both Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. He last spent four seasons in the league as the Cardinals' head coach, where he compiled a 28-37-1 record. They reached the playoffs just once, and the team went 4-13 in his final season with the franchise before he was fired last January. Kingsbury, who spent this last season working as both USC's quarterbacks coach and an offensive analyst, also interviewed with the Chicago Bears for their offensive coordinator position this coaching cycle.

Kingsbury will now be tasked with turning the Commanders' offense around with quarterback Sam Howell, who is set to enter his third season with the team this fall. The Commanders went just 4-13 last season before they fired head coach Ron Rivera. Howell, who took over as a starter for the first time in his career, threw for 3,946 yards with 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.