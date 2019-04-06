Reports: Dixon staying put at TCU

Jamie Dixon will remain at his alma mater, TCU, after UCLA and TCU couldn't come to an agreement on a buyout for the coach.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday night that TCU wouldn't budge from the $8 million buyout on Dixon's contract and UCLA wouldn't pay that, despite Dixon being its top candidate.

Dixon, a Los Angeles-area native, had been in talks with UCLA this week to replace Steve Alford, who was fired earlier this season after a 7-6 start.

TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini told TCU student media on Friday that Dixon told him he was staying put.

Boschini said he wouldn't share the contents of the conversation.

"I don't want to speak for him, but he's staying which is good," he said.

He added: "My interpretation of our conversation is that he (Dixon) plans to stay with us through the entirety of his career and that we don't have to worry about something like this again."

Dixon, 53, has 16 years of experience as a Division I head coach with Pittsburgh (2003-16) and TCU (2016-19).

The Horned Frogs' season ended Tuesday with a 58-44 loss to Texas in the NIT semifinals.

Dixon has compiled a 68-41 record with one NCAA Tournament appearance at TCU and was 328-123 with 11 NCAA bids at Pitt.

Dixon is signed with TCU through 2023-24 after receiving a two-year contract extension last season.

The Bruins previously gauged the interest of other top coaches, including Kentucky's John Calipari and Virginia's Tony Bennett.

--Field Level Media