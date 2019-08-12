Report: Dak Prescott turned down $30M per year offer from Cowboys, seeking $40M per year





Dak Prescott wasn’t kidding when he said he won’t be giving the Dallas Cowboys a so-called “hometown deal.”

Report: Prescott turned down $30 million a year

NFL Network’s Jane Slater tweeted on Monday afternoon that Prescott, who has started every game over the last three years for Dallas, has turned down a contract extension valued at $30 million per year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly seeking a contract extension worth $40 million a year. (AP)

He’s seeking $40 million per.

While the quarterback market has changed significantly in recent years, that’s a marked increase over the current highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, Seattle’s Russell Wilson. Wilson agreed to a contract earlier this year that averages $35 million annually.

Of course, it could also be that the Cowboys offered $30 million a year, Prescott asks $40 million, and if they meet in the middle, Prescott is at Wilson’s number.

Update (6:25 p.m. ET): ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk both disputed Slater’s report, saying Prescott has not asked for $40 million annually.

Betting on himself

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott is headed into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Charles Robinson said on the latest edition of the NFL Podcast that if the Cowboys forced Prescott to bet on himself — i.e. he doesn’t get a new deal before this season ends — and Prescott wins big — i.e. Dallas wins the Super Bowl — his agent would use $40 million as a starting point next year.

Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowler, and the Cowboys have been to the playoffs twice in his three years. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round last season.

If the #Cowboys force Dak Prescott to bet on himself in 2019 and he wins big, count on his agent starting next year’s salary negotiations with an average salary of 40 million.@TerezPaylor & I give you the latest on Dallas contract talks on the pod. ⬇️https://t.co/pTkMgWR4KW pic.twitter.com/ATlROtGaUW — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 12, 2019

