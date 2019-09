Mikko Rantanen has agreed to a new deal with the Colorado Avalanche with the 2019-20 season less than a week away. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

They cut it close, but Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche reportedly sorted out a new contract for the Finnish star on Saturday evening.

According to Mike Kelly of the NHL Network and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the 6-year deal is expected to carry an AAV of $9.25 million.

