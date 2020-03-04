Reports: Chargers trading Pro Bowl OT Russell Okung to Panthers for Pro Bowl G Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers have reportedly agreed to swap Pro Bowl offensive linemen.

According to multiple reports, the Chargers are sending two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung to the Panthers for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.

The deal is tentative and has not been finalized, according to reports. It can not be officially processed until the beginning of the new league year on March 18.

Okung vs. Turner

Okung, 32, has played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl in 2012 with the Seahawks and again in 2017 with the Chargers. He’s entering the final season of a four-year, $53 million contract and is due $13 million next season.

Turner, 26, is coming off his fifth straight Pro Bowl playing on the interior line for the Panthers. He has two years remaining on a four-year, $45 million contract. He’s due $8.5 million next season and $11 million in 2021.

Russell Okung will reportedly protect the blindside of Cam Newton -- or whomever the Panthers start at quarterback next season. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

What will Panthers, Chargers do at QB?

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported in February that the Panthers were “open for business on the trade market” as they begin a new era under first-year head coach Matt Rhule. According to Robinson, general manager Marty Hurney will entertain inquiries “for the majority of his roster.”

The future of quarterback Cam Newton in Charlotte remains uncertain. But in dealing a young standout lineman in his prime, the Panthers continue to enact regime change under second-year owner David Tepper.

The quarterback situation in Los Angeles remains unclear as well after a report that the Chargers have “moved on” from longtime quarterback Philip Rivers.

Whoever lines up under center for both teams in the fall will be playing behind a revamped offensive line.

