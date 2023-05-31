Reports: Champ Rob Wilkinson 10th PFL fighter to test positive for banned substance, removed from 2023 season

Rob Wilkinson’s attempt to repeat as PFL light heavyweight champion has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Wilkinson has tested positive for a banned substance following a drug test administered by the Nevada Athletic Commission, which oversaw his most recent fight in April at 2023 PFL 1. As a result, Wilkinson is out for the rest of the season. It’s unclear what substance was found in Wilkinson’s system.

MMA Mania first reported the news Wednesday.

Wilkinson (18-2) is now the 10th PFL fighter facing sanctions in Nevada for a failed drug test following the promotion’s three-event stint in Las Vegas to open the regular season. The list of fighters who tested positive includes former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos, whom Wilkinson defeated by unanimous decision April 1 at PFL 1.

Wilkinson had been slated to fight Will Fleury in his second bout of the season.

Wilkinson, a two-fight UFC veteran who was TKO’d by Israel Adesanya, broke out in a big way in 2022, winning all four of his PFL fights by knockout, including a doctor stoppage TKO of Omari Akhmedov in the 205-pound final to win the championship and $1 million prize.

