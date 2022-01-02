Reports: Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has partially ruptured Achilles tendon

Bruce Arians is dealing with an Achilles tear. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians is back on the sideline Sunday after clearing COVID-19 protocols. But he's coaching hurt.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach is dealing with an Achilles tendon injury. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, his Achilles is partially ruptured.

Bruce Arians is coaching with a ruptured achilles and hoping he doesn’t need immediate surgery. Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, and Lamar Jackson will NOT play today. @NFLonFOX #NFL #NFLNews #Buccaneers #SanFrancisco #Ravens pic.twitter.com/Zk5ueJ0rxt — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2022

It's not clear how or when he suffered the injury. Glazer reported that Arians told him that he'd been trying to hide the injury from his team and media, but that he aggravated it last week. If he completely tears it he'll expects that he'll need immediate surgery, according to the report, which would create obvious challenges with the playoffs approaching.

The 11-4 Bucs play the Jets on Sunday and finish the regular season in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers. Unless they overtake the 12-3 Green Bay Packers for the NFC's No. 1 seed, they'll likely play in the NFL's first playoff weekend starting Jan. 15.

Arians was on the sideline prior to Sunday's game against the Jets. If he ends up needing surgery prior to the playoffs, will we end up seeing Arians coach the playoffs from the booth?