Reports: Bryce Young won't throw at NFL combine, other top QBs will

One of the 2023 NFL draft’s top quarterback prospects will not throw during this week’s NFL scouting combine.

According to ESPN and NFL Network, Bryce Young has decided not to participate in throwing drills later this week in Indianapolis. Young, an Alabama product who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, is widely considered the top quarterback in the draft. Like others have done in the past, Young will wait to throw in front of NFL talent evaluators at his pro day at Alabama on March 23.

Young suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder during an Oct. 1 game at Arkansas. It caused him to miss Alabama’s next game vs. Texas A&M before he returned to the field for the rest of the season. Young has since healed and his decision not to throw is unrelated to the injury, per NFL Network.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Young, a potential No. 1 pick, is expected to take part in team interviews, as well as go through the various medical and measurement procedures. Young was listed at 6-foot, 194 pounds by Alabama. His true measurables — particularly his height — will be of particular interest for NFL teams.

Young threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions last season for Alabama.

While Young has opted not to throw, three of the other top quarterback prospects are slated to participate in those drills on Saturday in Indianapolis. According to multiple reports, C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida) will all throw.

Here is Charles McDonald's 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0. (Moe Haidar/Yahoo Sports)

Young, Stroud, Levis and Richardson are widely considered first-round prospects. In Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald’s most recent mock draft, he had all four going in the top 10 — Stroud at No. 2 to the Houston Texans, Young at No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts, Richardson at No. 6 to the Detroit Lions and Levis at No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the April draft. The Bears seem content to build around Justin Fields at quarterback and are reportedly “leaning toward” trading the top pick. Teams in need of help at quarterback will certainly be calling.