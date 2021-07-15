Reports: Bradley Beal placed in COVID-19 protocols at Team USA camp days before Tokyo Olympics

United States' Bradley Beal (4) brings the ball against Nigeria during an exhibition basketball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal has been placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols at Team USA camp, The Athletic and Associated Press report.

With Team USA slated to make its debut at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, Beal's status for the Games is in doubt. It's not clear if Beal has contracted COVID-19 or was placed in protocols for a potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Team USA is training in Las Vegas and played an exhibition against Argentina on Tuesday. Beal played in that game, tying Kevin Durant as the game's leading scorer with 17 points in the 108-80 Team USA victory. Beal has started all three Team USA exhibition games alongside Damian Lillard in the backcourt.

Zach Lavine is also on the team while guards Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday are slated to join the team in Tokyo after the conclusion of the NBA Finals. If Beal can't play in Tokyo, it's not immediately clear who would replace him on the 12-man roster.

Prior to Tuesday's victory over Argentina, Team USA has struggled in its Olympics warmups. It got off to an 0-2 start on exhibition play in Las Vegas with a 90-87 loss to Nigeria and a 91-83 loss to Australia.