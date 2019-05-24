Reports: Blue Jays promoting Biggio, Gurriel Jr. to MLB

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to promote another one of their top prospects ahead of their weekend series with the San Diego Padres.

Infielder Cavan Biggio will join the big club in advance of Friday’s game, according to multiple reports.

#BlueJays are bringing up Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Cavan Biggio tomorrow. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 24, 2019

#BlueJays to promote Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from Buffalo tomorrow, with Richard Ureña and Billy McKinney going the other way. — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) May 24, 2019

Biggio has spent the majority of 2019 playing second base for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons, but has also seen time at first, third and both corner outfield spots. That versatility will serve Toronto well as Charlie Montoyo looks for more consistency around the diamond.

Offensively, the 24-year-old boasts a strong .306/.440/.507 slash line with six home runs in 41 games this season. He also has more walks (32) than strikeouts (28) on the year.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will also rejoin the Blue Jays after a demotion to triple-A earlier this season. The native of Cuba struggled out of the gates in Toronto, hitting .175 in 13 games and making a number of defensive miscues as well.

Infielder Richard Urena and outfielder Billy McKinney are being optioned in corresponding moves.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Biggio now on the major-league roster, fans will be getting consistent looks at two of the Blue Jays’ foundational pieces for many seasons to come.

When Biggio and Guerrero Jr. put on #BlueJays jerseys Friday, it will be the first time ever that two sons of Hall of Famers are MLB teammates. @EliasSports @Archangelmad — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 24, 2019

