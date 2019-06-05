Reports: Anthony Davis, James Harden, Zion Williamson invited to U.S. basketball camp for World Cup

Zion Williamson is reportedly set to be one of the 18 players at U.S. Basketball's 18-player minicamp ahead of the World Cup. (Getty Images)

Two of the biggest stars in the NBA look set to be a part of the United States roster for the FIBA World Cup. And one of the biggest stars in recent college basketball history could be a part of the team as well.

According to a report from ESPN, both the Houston Rockets’ James Harden and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis are heading to minicamp with the team in August with the goal of playing in the September tournament in China. It was previously reported that both players were interested in playing in the tournament.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Per the New York Times, former Duke star Zion Williamson will also be a part of the 18-player camp roster. Williamson is widely expected to be picked at No. 1 by the New Orleans Pelicans later this month and team with Davis — assuming Davis stays in New Orleans — during the 2019-20 season.

USA Basketball has invited Zion Williamson to join the 10-man select team that will compete alongside the 18-man training camp roster Coach Gregg Popovich will oversee in Las Vegas in early August, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 5, 2019

Blazers duo to be at camp as well

The team is coached by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and, per ESPN, will also feature Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are also set to be invited among others.

Story continues

PJ Tucker will participate in Team USA’s training camp, he told ESPN. https://t.co/0NQU4Zebma — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 5, 2019

The roster for the World Cup will feature 12 players, so six players will participate in camp but won’t head to the tournament. And it looks like it’ll feature a lot of NBA players in the prime of their careers. If Williamson makes the team, his presence on the roster could be familiar to the one that former Duke star Christian Laettner had on the original Dream Team.

The World Cup is the last major tournament before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The United States has won the last three gold medals in men’s basketball at the Olympics since getting the bronze in 2004.



– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: