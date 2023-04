Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters) -The Canadian dollar was barely changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with investors taking stock of recent gains for the currency as domestic data showed inflation cooling to the lowest level in 19 months. Still, the currency has advanced more than 3% since mid-March as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rallied and stress in the global banking sector eased. The currency "is taking a little bit of time to consolidate its gains," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.