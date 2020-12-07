Reporting from Greece: 'This country has become a poster child for resilience'

Why did you choose to make Greece your base?

All roads lead to this part of the world fairly early on. My history with Greece began in my 20s, although I arrived here via Cyprus, where I spent some of my childhood.

I initially trained as a cub reporter with the Associated Press, before working as a freelance for various print media and the BBC.

When communism collapsed and it was clear the Balkans were about to go up in flames, I took the decision to make Athens my base.

You were shortlisted for an Orwell award in 2001. What was that for and how did it inform the investigative work that followed?

It was for a series of long reads in the New Statesman and an Observer investigation I conducted on babies born of rape during the Kosovo war. I came away with a renewed sense of purpose, a desire to dig deeper, think bigger, speak truth to power, but also with an innate appreciation that in any journalism, emotional intelligence is key.

Whether it was migrant abuse in the heart of Washington DC, human trafficking, honour killings in Turkey, or Iraq-bound weapons inspectors rotating in and out of Cyprus, their regional base, I resolved to take a broader approach.

What difficulties have you faced reporting from Athens?

Every country has its challenges: writing about Greeks and Greece comes with its own set of perils. Perceived criticism – though this has abated – is prone to igniting debate and denunciations. The Macedonian question, issues of identity, and ethnic and religious minorities are especially sensitive, as is the 1946-49 civil war and the tumultuous events that preceded it.

A natural suspicion of foreigners, derived from decades of interference in domestic affairs, has no doubt played a role. I have yet to forget how one rightwing paper reacting to a seemingly innocuous story on the rivalry between Athens and Thessaloniki back in the 1990s ran the front-page banner headline “The Guardian and Foreign Office are carving up our country”.

Years later, the newspaper’s retired editor gamely told me that in deciding to run the story so prominently he must have been “in particularly conspiratorial mood”.

I received death threats during the Andreas Papandreou era, which prompted the British embassy to send a protection officer to “sweep” my then home.

What have been highlights in your career so far?

When a story creates such ripples it results in change – for the better. That was certainly the case with the Kosovo rape babies investigation. Years later, campaigners spoke of the impact it had had highlighting their plight.

Greece may be the land of mythological heroes but I have met more than a few modern heroes too; great Greeks like Manolis Glezos, a man who blended humility and resilience with extraordinary conviction and strength of mind. Being denounced as a “dirty piece of rag” by Jean-Marie Le Pen’s Front National after swimming out to interview him on a floating deck off Corfu was unexpectedly flattering, closely followed by Pope Francis on Lesbos waving in my direction and the hundreds around me as he stepped on to the tarmac at Mytilini airport.

Barack Obama referencing a piece I had written on his last international trip as US president was more seriously uplifting. It was his final big speech on foreign soil, barely two weeks after Trump’s unforeseen victory, and he chose to repeat the words of Melia Eleftheriadi, an Athens prefecture employee I’d interviewed at the height of the refugee crisis, saying it was women like her who gave him cause for hope. I’d met Melia by chance in a work cabin outside an Olympic Games stadium that was serving as a drop-off depot for refugee aid. She was describing the generosity she had witnessed despite the debt drama that was pummelling so many Greeks, when she said: “The feeling, right now, is we live under the same sun. We fall in love under the same moon. We are all human – we have to help these people.”

It was such a wonderful quote I underlined it in my notebook. Hearing Obama utter the same words to rapturous applause eight months later gave me pause to reflect on the power of reportage at a time when the man who had made “fake news” part of the political discourse had just won the US election.

How was it covering the debt crisis?

It wasn’t until the summer of 2018 that Greece exited its final bailout. The crisis began in late 2009, and at its most intense, when a chaotic eurozone exit seemed inevitable, it resembled being on a runaway train. No one knew what was around the next bend. It was an existential crisis with potentially explosive effects for Europe. That became clearer as events unfolded and in that sense it gave new meaning to the old adage: beware of small states.

In 2015 the rollercoaster intensified. Syriza assumed power on a radical left agenda pledging to “erase” the austerity measures Athens had voted to adopt to avert bankruptcy. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s decision to then call a referendum on the onerous conditions set by creditors saw the drama crescendo.

It was hard to recognise the country I love. It had become one big wound. I had friends who were badly affected and that was heartbreaking.

A decade after the 2004 Athens Olympics, people in middle-class districts beneath the Acropolis were struggling to feed themselves as hunger and malnutrition emerged in tandem with joblessness and homelessness. The crisis undoubtedly exposed the flaws of the state. But it also confounded expectations. Although struck by loss in myriad ways, Greeks exhibited admirable fortitude and became a poster child of the resistance and resilience of our age.

You got an Amnesty International Media award for your coverage of Golden Dawn and other stories in 2013. Were you surprised by their sustained popularity?

Absolutely. Despite analysts predicting a dip in the party’s popularity when snap elections were called by Alexis Tsipras in September 2015, Golden Dawn retained its position as the country’s third biggest political force.

An estimated 500,000 Greeks voted for the anti-immigrant group. Only months earlier its leaders had been put on trial accused of operating a criminal gang under the guise of being a political party.

The showing was testimony to the extremists’ ability to not only exploit anger and despair – pernicious side-effects of the crisis – but fears stoked by the arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees when that crisis also hit Greece. It also got precious support from sympathisers in the police and security services. Both provided the cover that enabled the party to survive despite Golden Dawn hit squads so flagrantly sowing terror on the streets.

Was there a moment when it felt like public sentiment towards the group was shifting?

The murder of the popular anti-fascist musician Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013 was a turning point. It took the assassination of a Greek by a professed Golden Dawn operative to galvanise public opinion and re-energise the anti-fascist movement. Before his death, attacks on migrants had been tolerated by authorities.

As the trial progressed and the case file of incriminating evidence assembled by female magistrates became increasingly apparent, support dropped.

Golden Dawn cast itself as a nationalist force and, until the end, rejected any label that linked cadres to nazism or fascism. Its racist ideology was dressed up as patriotism.

By July 2019, when Greece had marked almost a year of post-bailout “normality”, the centre-right New Democracy party was able to win over disaffected voters, shamelessly playing the nationalist card itself. After Golden Dawn failed to enter parliament, it was a matter of time before infighting and defections sealed its fate.

Has it been totally rooted out?

The era as we have known it is over. Golden Dawn fell victim to its own proclivity for violence. The party’s leadership received 13-year prison terms and are expected to remain behind bars for several years yet. But it will be harder to stamp out the ideas that fuelled its meteoric rise. Far-right nationalists will want to regroup and may well be boosted if the pandemic’s corrosive effects are overly felt and migrants and refugees begin landing en masse on Greek shores again.

The Guardian and Observer have a long-standing relationship with Greece. Tell us about it

Few media organisations have elected to cover Greece with an Athens-based correspondent as comprehensively or consistently. As the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, the Observer was writing editorials about Greece and asking: “What is to be done with it?” – only decades after its emergence as a modern state in 1854.

So, too, was the Manchester Guardian. Founded the same year the Greeks launched their 1821 revolt against Ottoman rule, the paper reported extensively on the death of Lord Byron in Missolonghi in April 1824, going so far as to note “the Greeks have requested and obtained [his] heart which will be placed in a Mausoleum in the country, the liberation of which was his last wish”. As the Greek war of independence escalated, editorials were devoted not only to the Eastern Question but the 1827 Treaty of London whose goal was “to stop the effusion of human blood between Turkey and Greece”.

I still encounter Greeks who marvel at how Guardian correspondents passed on messages to resistance people in Britain during the [1967-74] Colonels’ regime.

In the name of cultural justice both papers have always backed the repatriation of the Parthenon marbles to Athens.