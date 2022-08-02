Reporters aren't in awe of subjects we cover, except when it's someone like Bill Russell | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Bill Russell roared with a deep voice and cackled in a high pitch. Gosh, he cackled, often at something he said at the expense of himself.

It was always a joy to hear Russell laugh after he finished telling a story. Everyone around him had a smile, wanting to hear every last word he had to say.

Russell died on Sunday at 88 years old, and what a life he lived: 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP and an influential voice on social and racial issues, rising from modest beginnings to one of the most celebrated and respected athletes in history.

I won’t pretend and say I knew Russell. But I had the opportunity to spend time around him – in Washington DC the day before he received the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2011, at various All-Star Games and a few times, we talked on the phone.

I know someone who was close to Russell, and if I needed Russell for something (and it better be for something big), there was always a good chance I could talk to him.

It was not only my treat, it was an honor. In this business, you’re never in awe of the people you interview. You are doing a job.

With Russell, it was different. I never covered him as a player (I was a year from birth in his final NBA season) or as a coach or executive.

Kobe Bryant talks to Shaquille O'Neal and Bill Russell at the conclusion of a halftime ceremony to retire his two uniform numbers at Staples Center in 2017.
Kobe Bryant talks to Shaquille O'Neal and Bill Russell at the conclusion of a halftime ceremony to retire his two uniform numbers at Staples Center in 2017.

OBITUARY: NBA legend Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA titles with the Boston Celtics, dies at 88

REACTIONS: Basketball world reacts to the death of Celtics great, NBA pioneer Bill Russell

OPINION: Bill Russell's best accomplishment was being one of the great civil rights heroes

I couldn’t help but be in awe because of who Russell is and what he represents – a team-first champion with a courageous social conscience. There’s not many times in a sportswriter’s life where you get to spend time with a person like Russell who was a big part of NBA and U.S. history.

By the time I started talking with Russell in the early 2010s, he was unfiltered. Remember when Russell flipped off Charles Barkley at the 2018 NBA Awards show? I remember talking to Russell about LeBron James winning his fourth MVP, and Russell was on the other end of the line dropping F bombs and I’m trying to remain focused yet thinking, “Bill Russell is dropping F bombs in this interview!”

When Russell turned serious, even on the topic of basketball, he had something to say and it always revolved around winning championships and team play.

“I enjoyed playing with all the guys I played with and the better they played, the better I liked it,” Russell told me in 2013 when James had won his fourth MVP. “Anybody who I played with who helped our team win, I loved playing with them. Would I have loved playing with LeBron? Of course.”

At All-Star Games in which Russell attended, I always kept on eye on him. Often seated courtside next to other NBA luminaries such as Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Julius Erving, Russell greeted modern star after modern star who came over to express their gratitude.

Today’s NBA greats recognized Russell’s importance. Look at the photos of James and Kobe Bryant receiving the Finals MVP award – the Bill Russell MVP Award – and you can see the respect they have for him on their faces.

Russell’s life philosophy, which also worked in basketball, was instilled in him from his father, Charlie Russell. “We didn’t have much, but there is something my father said: ‘It is not what you give, but what you share, for the gift without the giver is bare.’ My father’s philosophy was, ‘Always share what I have.’ ”

Russell was aware of his greatness on the court as measured against others. More than once, he told me a version of this, “What I think about (James) is what I used to think about Wilt (Chamberlain), and like I told Wilt one time, 'I think I'm the only guy on the planet who really knows how good you are because I've seen you up close.' ”

In 2011, an NBA public relations staffer asked if I wanted to spend the day with Russell in Washington before he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Mostly, I was a fly on the wall in a hotel as CNN’s John King interviewed Russell. I had my chance to interview Russell at the end of their conversation, and then we moved to the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall – where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, with Russell in attendance.

Russell alternated between telling funny and serious stories that day.

After moving from West Monroe, Louisiana, to Oakland, California, a teacher asked Russell to join the choir. "You are looking at the first black guy that got kicked out of a white choir because he couldn't sing," Russell said.

He let out one his gregarious cackles.

Then, he spoke of his father, who late in life finally told his son he loved him and was proud of him.

After learning he would received the Medal of Freedom, Russell drove from Seattle to Oakland and visited his father’s grave.

“ 'You know, I have to agree with you. I did OK,' " he said.

Another Russell cackle.

Those are the days you never forget.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bill Russell's legacy: He awed athletes and sportswriters alike

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88

  • Bill Russell - Memories of The March on Washington

    11-time NBA champion and social justice pioneer Bill Russell returns to Washington DC to share his memories of attending the event and witnessing Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" Speech.

  • Bill Russell coaching career retrospective

    After taking the mantle from one of the greatest coaches of all time, Russell did what he always did: win.

  • Biden authorizes financial help for people in E. Ky. counties hit hardest by flooding

    The assistance could include grants for housing and home repairs and low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses.

  • First grain ship could leave Ukraine on Monday, Turkish presidential spokesperson says

    The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine's ports on Monday is high, a spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. "If all (details) are completed by tomorrow, it seems like there is a high possibility that the first ship will leave the port tomorrow...We will see ships leaving the ports the next day at the latest," Kalin said. Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Ibrahim Kalin said the joint coordination centre in Istanbul will probably complete the final work on the exporting routes very soon.

  • Euro 2022 final: Key moments from England’s historic win over Germany

    Chloe Kelly poked home an extra-time winner after Lina Magull had cancelled out Ella Toone’s England opener in normal time

  • England beats Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022

    Just when it seemed England might again be weighed down by expectations and history, Chloe Kelly made the breakthrough. Kelly's goal in the second half of extra time — the first time she had ever scored in a competitive international game — propelled England to its first major women's soccer title on Sunday, beating Germany 2-1. The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone's goal for England.

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m