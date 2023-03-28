Reporter Covering Nashville Attack Recalls Surviving School Shooting As Child

Nina Golgowski
·3 min read
Reporter Covering Nashville Attack Recalls Surviving School Shooting As Child

A reporter covering Monday’s deadly school shooting in Tennessee opened up about her own experience surviving a school shooting as a child and how it resonates with her today as a mother.

“This is really bringing up a lot of tough memories for me,” Joylyn Bukovac, a local journalist with station WSMV, said while reporting live from the scene of this week’s attack in Nashville. There, the assailant, identified as a 28-year-old transgender person, fatally shot three children and three adults inside The Covenant School before being shot dead by police, according to authorities.

Bukovac said she was only 13 when violence tore through her own middle school in Madison, Alabama, in 2010.

“I was actually in the hallway when the gunman opened fire in my school shooting. I was just in eighth grade at the time, and I can’t even describe the shock. I wasn’t really ready to talk about it for two years,” she said, advising parents to offer their children some space and time to open up about how they may feel after Monday’s attack.

“Just be very gentle with them and let them talk when they’re ready because the shock that they’re going to be feeling coming home is going to be unfathomable,” she said.

“If they’re not ready to talk, don’t be overly concerned. Everyone copes in their own way, so just really be there for them. Open up that line of communication. I’m a mom now, so I’m trying to put myself in everyone’s shoes that will be coping with some tough emotions in helping their children work through that.”

Psychological reactions to a crisis can differ widely from person to person, with some reporting panic and distress while others feel numb. This is based on factors such as age, trauma history and proximity to an incident, according to the American Psychological Association.

People reunite with their children following Monday's shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, that left three children and three adults dead, not including the shooter.
People reunite with their children following Monday's shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, that left three children and three adults dead, not including the shooter.

People reunite with their children following Monday's shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, that left three children and three adults dead, not including the shooter.

Survivors and witnesses of mass shootings tend to experience particularly severe reactions, with studies documenting increases in post-traumatic stress, major depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorder, among others. People can also experience anxiety, acute stress and other impairments through media exposure to the violence alone, the APA said.

Bukovac, in a later interview with her news station, said she was eventually diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in college, years after the violence at her middle school left a 14-year-old student dead.

“Some people have been reaching out to me, saying: ‘Enough’s enough. When is all of this gun violence going to change?’” she said in her live broadcast from The Covenant School. “And that’s a really good question that we’re going to keep on asking.”

A woman kisses a child at a reunification center following Monday's school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.
A woman kisses a child at a reunification center following Monday's school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

A woman kisses a child at a reunification center following Monday's school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bukovac noted the high number of school shootings the country has seen since a 1999 attack on Colorado’s Columbine High School left 15 people dead, including the two 12th grade gunmen.

The Washington Post has tallied 376 school shootings since that attack, while The Associated Press has counted 15 that were considered mass shootings, defined as incidents leaving at least four people dead, not including the perpetrator. Collectively, those mass shootings have left 175 people dead.

“I also want to discuss solutions,” Bukovac tweeted after her live broadcast this week. “As a mom, I am worried for the future.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale was believed to be planning more attacks on local mall and family members

    ‘We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,’ said the police chief

  • Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson’s Family ‘Shaking. Crying’ After Nightmare of Nashville Massacre

    The gold medalist's two young children were temporarily in lockdown in their Nashville school

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.

  • AOC slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic comments over Nashville shooting: ‘Disgusting’

    Speaking to The Independent, the far-right Georgia congresswoman also seemed to suggest Jane Fonda's comments about anti-abortion activists could be linked to the tragedy

  • Saint John man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of toddler using a Ping-Pong ball

    On what was to be the first day of a five-week jury trial, Karrson Bennett changed his plea to guilty in the death of a Saint John toddler in September 2021. Bennett admitted he put a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth and intentionally caused the boy's death. While the publication ban protecting the boy's identity remains in effect, the publication bans governing the details of the court process Monday were lifted by Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King's Bench. The day started with mo

  • First Gen Z Congressman Rips GOP 'Cowards' With Damning Question

    Maxwell Frost delivered a "furious" rebuke of Republicans on the House floor following the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

  • Mom Hijacks Fox News Airwaves to Call for Gun Safety: ‘Aren’t You Guys Tired of Covering This?’

    Fox NewsA mother visiting Nashville took over the Fox News airwaves on Monday afternoon to call out the country’s lack of gun safety as yet another mass shooting unfolded at a Nashville school. As reporters and TV crews waited for a police press conference to start, the woman walked up to the microphone to say she was in town on a family vacation with her son and had survived a mass shooting last July. “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cov

  • Right-Wingers Use Nashville School Shooting To Push Anti-Trans Rhetoric

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr. and others used the mass shooting to rail against health care for trans people.

  • B.C. tribunal orders $9,755 payout to taxi driver over caste-based discrimination

    VANCOUVER — The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal has ordered that a taxi driver be paid more than $9,000 in compensation because his caste was insulted during a physical altercation at a staff Christmas party. The tribunal's March 15 decision said Manoj Bhangu, an immigrant from Punjab in India, was discriminated against by two co-workers on the basis of his ancestry, place of origin and race. Tribunal adjudicator Sonya Pighin said brothers Inderjit and Avninder Dhillon used a caste-based

  • Kerala: A ghost town in the world's most populated country

    A town in the southern Indian state of Kerala is grappling with the consequences of an ageing society.

  • Nashville school shooting victims include pastor's daughter

    The six people who were fatally shot at a Christian elementary school in Nashville Monday included 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs, the daughter of the pastor whose church runs The Covenant School. The massacre by a former student also claimed the life of its Head of School, Katherine Koonce, who had written on the school's website that "we are participating in the miracle of (students') development and seeing them transform into who they will be." Three children and three adults died at the Presbyterian school, which was founded in 2001 in the affluent Green Hills neighborhood just south of downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

  • France demanded crippling payments. Now Haiti has a legitimate claim for slavery reparations | Opinion

    The white-supremacist ideology that justified slavery could not accept a stable, prosperous Haiti founded by self-emancipated slaves, human-rights lawyers write.

  • Philippines' Marcos to shut out ICC after losing drugs war appeal

    Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said he would cut off contact with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it rejected an appeal asking it to stop investigating his predecessor's lethal war on drugs. Thousands of Filipinos, mainly low-level dealers and users, were killed by police during Rodrigo Duterte's fierce crackdown on illicit drugs, with many more gunned down in mysterious circumstances. The ICC is investigating widespread allegations by human rights groups and victims of systematic executions and cover-ups by police, who say they killed suspects only in self-defence.

  • Nashville school shooting: Transgender killer who murdered three kids was ex-student who made 'manifesto' and maps of building

    A 28-year-old, who identified as transgender, has shot dead three children aged nine and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was once a student there, was killed by police after a confrontation with officers following the attack at the Covenant School. Police said the "lone zealot", who lived in Nashville, was armed with two assault-type weapons, and a handgun.

  • 7-year-old found dead near California beach where stranger found his brother alone

    Rescuers earlier found their 27-year-old mother’s body floating in the ocean.

  • Two arrests after Florida father found fatally shot next to his unharmed four-year-old child

    The child’s mother, 25-year-old Rachel Moore, and her former stepfather Jason Layne Curtis, 53, have been arrested

  • ‘Quiet’ Ex-Student in Nashville Massacre Had a ‘Manifesto’

    Photo Illustration The Daily Beast/Nashville Metropolitan Police/LinkedInThe suspect accused of storming a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday morning, killing three kids and three adults, has been identified as a “quiet” 28-year-old former art student who once attended the church-based school.The Nashville Metro Police Department identified the suspect as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was shot dead by cops just 14 minutes after The Covenant School first called police to report an activ

  • Provincial police officer killed during attempted arrest northeast of Montreal

    LOUISEVILLE, Que. — A Quebec provincial police officer was killed and a male suspect was shot dead by police during an arrest attempt at a home in the province's Mauricie region Monday night. The police force confirmed in a news release Tuesday the death of Sgt. Maureen Breau, an officer with more than 20 years of experience. The province's police watchdog said Breau was stabbed while the suspect was being read his rights. The 35-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released, was later

  • Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs

    HALIFAX — As a public inquiry prepares for the release of its final report into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, its findings are sure to refocus the spotlight on the RCMP's problem-plagued response to the 13-hour rampage that claimed 22 lives. Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs. Christoph