Reporter catches crash on camera while doing story on ‘most dangerous’ street in L.A.

A reporter in California was covering a fatal hit-and-run when he caught another crash on camera, a video shows.

Gene Kang, a reporter for KTLA, was standing at Hoover and 48th streets in Los Angeles on March 10, he tweeted.

“You see Hoover Street here. Officials say it’s one of the most dangerous streets in all of Los Angeles,” Kang says while reporting.

He was cut off when a blue sedan turning left slammed into another blue car, the video shows.

The car then sped off.

Kang said they called 911 and reported the crash, then helped the people in the car. Police found the car’s license plate and have the video for evidence.

He reported that “no one appeared injured from the vehicle that stopped.”

My coworkers were covering one of the most dangerous traffic areas of LA when suddenly an accident happened! @GeneKangTV @KTLA pic.twitter.com/Vk1JnvtwQx — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) March 11, 2022

