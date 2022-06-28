Report: Aqib Talib joins Amazon's Thursday Night Football team

Amazon Prime Video's football coverage team keeps growing.

The company just added former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib to its Thursday Night Football lineup, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He'll cover pre-game, halftime and postgame for Amazon.

Talib, 36, began his broadcast career as a color analyst for Fox Sports in 2020 after 12 years in the NFL. He covered a few games during the past two seasons and added a different style of the booth – like this one on a huge DeAndre Hopkins touchdown in 2020.

I find a lot of joy knowing Bill O’Brien is somewhere watching this DeAndre Hopkins highlight with Aqib Talib’s commentary pic.twitter.com/L6FhG2j0L9 — Master (@MasterTes) December 21, 2020

Now, Talib will have a weekly presense on Thursday Night Football. He joined a crowded cast that already includes former NFL stars like Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Amazon also officially announced Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson will host the company's coverage with "Sunday Night Football" broadcaster Al Michaels and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit covering games from the broadcast booth.

The New York Post also reported on Monday that former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, who retired this past season, could join Amazon's coverage as well.

Talib enjoyed a long career in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. He earned five Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro selection. Talib is also infamously remembered for fighting with and snatching the chain of former receiver Michael Crabtree, for which both players were suspended for two games in 2017.