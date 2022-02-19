Reported Sacramento shootings and carjacking ends with crash on I-80 at Yolo Causeway

Police officers on Friday arrested a suspect who reportedly carjacked a vehicle in North Sacramento before crashing several miles away on Interstate 80 at the Yolo Causeway.

Several people, including the suspect, were injured in the freeway crash, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Caltrans officials said all westbound lanes on I-80 were blocked as authorities investigated the crash, but the lanes between Sacramento and Davis were reopened about 40 minutes later.

The incident began about 4 p.m. Friday, when officers were called to the 300 block of Silver Eagle Road for reports of multiple shootings and an armed suspect running through the neighborhood, police said. As officers headed to the scene, multiple callers reported a suspect was running through their yards.

When the officers arrived, a witness told them the suspect had committed a carjacking. Police said officers in a police helicopter spotted the suspect speeding away in the carjacked vehicle.

As the helicopter followed the suspect, the stolen vehicle crashed with multiple occupied vehicles on I-80 in the area of the Yolo Causeway. Immediately after the crash, the suspect tried to carjack other vehicles but was unsuccessful, according to the Police Department.

About 30 minutes after the carjacking, the stolen vehicle had been spotted trying to get past slow freeway traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online dispatch log. The stolen vehicle was then spotted moving about 100 mph through the center divider.

After the crash, Sacramento police officers arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody. Police said the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and will be treated at a hospital before being booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The CHP online dispatch logs indicated the suspect suffered a face injury and an injury to the left leg. The suspect got out of the stolen vehicle from a rear passenger door, and the vehicle’s back window had been broken, according to the CHP.

Police said multiple people suffered minor injuries in the crash. Officers were still investigating the incident, including the initial shootings.