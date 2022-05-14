At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo, New York, supermarket in alleged hate crime

At least 10 people are dead and another three wounded after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that authorities said was a "racially motivated hate crime."

The suspect entered a Tops supermarket shortly after 2:30 p.m. while wearing military fatigues, body armor and a tactical helmet and fired a rifle, according to law enforcement officials.

An 18-year-old white, male suspect is in custody, police said. The shooter live-streamed the attack on social media, authorities said.

The gunman shot four people in the parking lot, three fatally, before proceeding inside the store where he was confronted by a retired Buffalo police officer working security, police said.

The guard shot and struck the suspect, but without effect due to the body armor, police said.

The gunman then proceeded to shoot nine more people inside the store, police said.

Among the 13 victims shot, 11 were African American and two were white, authorities said.

Four of the shooting victims were store employees, while the rest were customers, authorities said. The Buffalo police officer working security was among those killed, according to a law enforcement official.

The scene is no longer active and there are no other suspects outstanding, a law enforcement official said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, will be charged initially with state murder charges and arraigned later Saturday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a press briefing Saturday evening.

"This is the worst nightmare any community can face," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the briefing.

PHOTO: A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. (Joshua Bessex/AP)
The FBI is investigating the attack as a hate crime and as racially motivated violent extremism.

Part of the investigation includes whether there may have been white supremacist ideology associated with the shooter, sources said.

Early indications are the shooter may have possessed extremist beliefs cultivated online, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Investigators are looking at multiple online postings that may be associated with the shooter that include praise for South Carolina church shooter Dylan Roof and the New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant, according to the sources.

It is unclear whether the suspect will be charged in federal or state court.

PHOTO: A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. (Joshua Bessex/AP)
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Twitter she is "closely monitoring" the shooting, and that her office has offered assistance to local officials.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also tweeted Saturday afternoon that he had been “advised of an active multiple shooting event" at the supermarket.

"A horrible day in the history our community," Poloncarz said in a statement. "Like too many communities in our nation, we've been impacted by the horror or a mass shooting. My thoughts are about the deceased and with their families at this terrible time."

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, his press secretary said.

"He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones."

Attorney General Merrick Garland also has been briefed on the shooting, a source said.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Tops Friendly Markets said in a statement. "Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation."

ABC News' Matt Foster and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

