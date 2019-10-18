Report: Zion Williamson will miss start of season with knee injury

Zion Williamson will miss a “period of weeks” to start the New Orleans Pelicans regular season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

A severe injury has been ruled out for Zion Williamson’s right knee, but he is expected to miss period of weeks to start regular season, league sources tell ESPN. Pels are clearly treating injury with an abundance of caution but there’s no shortage of confidence on full recovery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2019

New Orleans opens its much anticipated 2019-20 schedule Tuesday against the defending champion Toronto Raptors in Canada.

The Pelicans ruled the star rookie out for Friday’s preseason finale against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, citing knee soreness. Per Wojnarowski, a severe injury is ruled out but the team wants to ensure Williamson doesn’t rush any recovery.

The Duke product missed all but one game in Summer League due to a bruised left knee. Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin said at the time it was out of an “abundance of caution” they were keeping him out. The new issue is on the 284-pound star’s other knee.

Williamson’s rookie season pushed back

Williamson is coming off a stellar preseason performance, averaging 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over four games while shooting 71.4 percent from the field. He led the Pelicans in their most recent preseason game with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds. His dunks are still mesmerizing fans and he opened his NBA career with two of them.

He’s already a favorite for Rookie of the Year and told Yahoo Sports’ Liz Roscher this week he’s more focused on the team than an individual accomplishment.

“To win a championship and have an impact on the team, that would be my dream rookie season,” he said.

New Orleans opens its home schedule a week from Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. The team has sold more season tickets than it has in the past decade and is now in the top half of the NBA in total sales thanks to the excitement Williamson is bringing to the city.

Zion Williamson will miss the opening weeks of the season for the New Orleans Pelicans, per a report by ESPN. (Getty Images)

