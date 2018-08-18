Report: Zach Smith took lewd photos during 2015 trip to White House

Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired last month after domestic violence accusations by his ex-wife surfaced, took lewd photos of himself during the Buckeyes' visit to the White House in 2015, according to a report Friday by college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

The Buckeyes were honored at the White House after winning the 2015 national title over Oregon State.

According to the report, Smith and his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, took multiple inappropriate photos during the White House trip. The report also describes photos of Zach Smith that show a sexual encounter with an Ohio State staffer -- who the report says no longer works for the team -- in the coaches' offices. When the encounter occurred was not reported.

In addition, the report says documents and receipts show Smith had more than $2,000 in sex toys, male apparel and photography equipment sent to him at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center at Ohio State in 2015.

Smith was fired on July 23, and Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was placed on administrative leave Aug. 1 after Courtney Smith said in an interview she had been in repeated contact in 2015 with Meyer's wife regarding alleged abuse by her then-husband.

On July 24, Meyer had denied knowledge of Zach Smith's alleged 2015 abuse while acknowledging he knew of Smith's alleged 2009 abuse that occurred while Smith was on Meyer's staff at the University of Florida.

Meyer admitted on Aug. 5 that he knew of both alleged incidents at the time each happened and "followed proper reporting protocols and procedures," acknowledging that his recent statements were inaccurate. He apologized for his comments on July 24 and said that he "failed in my words."

The investigation of Meyer and his handling of the domestic violence allegations against Smith will be completed as scheduled by Sunday, the school announced Friday.

--Field Level Media