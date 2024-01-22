Report: Zac Robinson was runner-up for Bears offensive coordinator job

The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to make Shane Waldron their new offensive coordinator. Waldron most recently served as Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator from 2021-23.

The Bears cast a wide net in their offensive coordinator search, where there were nine candidates that were known. Now, it sounds like we know who else was a strong contender for the job.

According to 670 the Score’s Shane Riordan, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson was the runner-up to Waldron.

Waldron and Robinson have something in common: They both hail from the Sean McVay tree. So it’s clear Chicago has a type.

Waldron served as an offensive quality control coach in Washington while McVay served as offensive coordinator in 2016. Waldron then followed McVay to the Rams, where he worked his way up from tight ends coach to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach during a four-year span before taking an offensive coordinator job with the Seahawks in 2021.

Robinson has spent his entire coaching career with McVay in Los Angeles, where he got his start as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019. He also served as an assistant wide receivers coach before being promoted to pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bears reach out to Robinson for their quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator. Especially considering Waldron and Robinson coached together under McVay for a couple of seasons with the Rams. Although, it would be considered a lateral move, as that’s his current role in Los Angeles.

