Report: Yanks' German to miss rest of '19

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German will not pitch again in 2019 after being placed on administrative leave under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy, ESPN reported Friday.





German, 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA this season, was placed on leave Thursday by Major League Baseball after the league learned of an alleged domestic incident that reportedly occurred earlier in the week. MLB was alerted of the incident on Tuesday.

Under the joint domestic violence policy, a player can be put on administrative leave for up to seven days, unless the league and union mutually agree on a greater length of time. Although no police report was filed for the incident, MLB and the players union agreed German should be placed on leave amid an investigation.





Sources told ESPN's Buster Olney, however, that German will miss the rest of the regular season and postseason.





The Yankees clinched the American League East Division title with Thursday night's 9-1 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.





Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media about German after the pitcher initially was placed on leave.





"This is something that, baseball aside, this is a bigger issue, obviously," Boone said. "When you hear the words 'domestic violence,' it's one of those things that stops you in your tracks. I give Major League Baseball and the players association credit for doing their part in, several years ago, trying to be ahead of this and putting disciplinary action in place, hopefully being part of the solution to what is a problem in our society."





-Field Level Media